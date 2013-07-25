NAB Expresses Support for Rockefeller Violence Research Bill

On the news that Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.) planned

next week to mark up his Violent Content Research Act of 2013 -- it was

referred to committee July 24 and is scheduled for a July 30 markup-- National Association of Broadcasters president

Gordon Smith, himself a former senator, said his members support the inquiry.

"Given the conflicting scientific data, NAB supports chairman

Rockefeller's bill requiring more research to determine whether a link exists

between violent content and real-life violence. Broadcasters support community

decency standards attendant to our broadcast licenses," Smith said in a

statement. "In response to horrific acts of violence, NAB has worked with

the White House, the Department of Health and Human Services and a bipartisan

group of lawmakers to produce public service announcements focused on youth

mental health issues. We have done so in hopes that greater civility can be

restored to society and that incidences of societal violence can be

reduced."

NABfrom the outset has said broadcasters were willing to be part of a nationalconversation about the impact of gun violence on society and its possible

causes, and would help with a Rockefeller-proposed study, though suggesting it

was a tall order. The issue of mental health has been both a public and private

conversation, and mission, for Smith, whose son suffered from mental illness.

Rockefellerreintroduced the bill back in January. It would require the National

Academy of Sciences to direct the Federal Trade Commission, Federal

Communications Commission and Department of Health and Human Service to study

the impact of violent video games and violent video programming on children and

figure out if there is a causal connection between either and real-world

violence.

After the shootings, Rockefeller said he would

push for the bill. The Senator has been one of the most consistent voices in

Congress sounding an alarm about the impact of media, particularly violence, on

children. He had originally signaled the effort in the aftermath of the Sandy

Hook School shootings.