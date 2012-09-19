NAB Endorses FEMA Reauthorization Bill
National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith
wrote to the leadership of the House transportation and homeland security
committees Tuesday to endorse the Federal Emergency Management Agency
Reauthorization Act.
The bill promotes public/private partnerships for emergency
communications, just the sort of teamwork, Smith pointed out, broadcasters have
been engaged in with the federal government on the Emergency Alert System, and
with local law enforcement on recovering 580 abducted kids via AMBER Alerts.
Smith noted that the legislation creates an Integrated
Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) advisory committee that NAB says its
members want to be a part of.
In addition to supporting the reauthorization, the letter
also serves the purpose of making the point that broadcasters are important
players in the emergency communications mix, a point they have been emphasizing
as the FCC seeks to reclaim broadcaster spectrum and reduce their
communications footprint in favor of wireless broadband.
"We look forward to working with you to strengthen our
nation's warning system to help keep America safe," wrote Smith.
