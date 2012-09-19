NAB Endorses FEMA Reauthorization Bill

National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith

wrote to the leadership of the House transportation and homeland security

committees Tuesday to endorse the Federal Emergency Management Agency

Reauthorization Act.





The bill promotes public/private partnerships for emergency

communications, just the sort of teamwork, Smith pointed out, broadcasters have

been engaged in with the federal government on the Emergency Alert System, and

with local law enforcement on recovering 580 abducted kids via AMBER Alerts.





Smith noted that the legislation creates an Integrated

Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) advisory committee that NAB says its

members want to be a part of.





In addition to supporting the reauthorization, the letter

also serves the purpose of making the point that broadcasters are important

players in the emergency communications mix, a point they have been emphasizing

as the FCC seeks to reclaim broadcaster spectrum and reduce their

communications footprint in favor of wireless broadband.





"We look forward to working with you to strengthen our

nation's warning system to help keep America safe," wrote Smith.