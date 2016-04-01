NAB Elects TV Board Members

Elected to two-year terms on the board are Emily Barr, president and CEO, Graham Media Group; Steve Hammel

VP and GM or WRAL-TV Raleigh, N.C.; Hilton Howell, president and CEO, Gray Television; Brian Lawlor, SVP, broadcast, The E.W. Scripps Company; Vincent Sadusky, president and CEO, Media General; Louis Wall, president, SagamoreHill Broadcasting.

Their terms begin in June, following NAB's annual convention later this month.