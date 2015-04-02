NAB Elects TV Board Members

In advance of the National Association of Broadcasters' annual convention in Las Vegas later this month, NAB has elected six members to its TV board.

Reelected to two-year terms were Michael Fiorile, vice chairman of The Dispatch Broadcast Group; John Kueneke, president of News-Press & Gazette Broadcasting; Pat LaPlatney, senior VP, Raycom Media; Perry Sook, chairman, Nexstar Broadcasting Group; and Jordan Wertlieb, president, Hearst Television.

New to the board is Darrell Brown, who was named president of Bonneville International in 2013. Brown replaces Ray Cole, president of Citadel Communications, who rotated off the Board because he is term-limited, according to an NAB spokesperson.