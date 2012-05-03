NAB Drops Challenge of FCC's White Space Decision

The National Association of Broadcasters has dropped its

court challenge of the FCC's 2008 decision on allowing the use of unlicensed

devices in the so-called "white spaces" between TV channels.

The court had held that challenge in abeyance while the FCC

reviewed petitions for reconsideration of its decision, which it issued in

April.

"NAB has reviewed the FCC's Third Opinion and Order and

determined that it is no longer necessary for it to pursue this petition for

review," said NAB in asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit

to dismiss the challenge.

"We commend NAB for filing to dismiss its court challenge to

the FCC's white spaces order," said unlicensed device fans Public

Knowledge. "Assuming the court grants the motion, the last potential legal

obstacle to the use of this valuable unlicensed spectrum will be removed and

the innovations that are just beginning can continue to proceed with new

confidence."