NAB Drops Challenge of FCC's White Space Decision
The National Association of Broadcasters has dropped its
court challenge of the FCC's 2008 decision on allowing the use of unlicensed
devices in the so-called "white spaces" between TV channels.
The court had held that challenge in abeyance while the FCC
reviewed petitions for reconsideration of its decision, which it issued in
April.
"NAB has reviewed the FCC's Third Opinion and Order and
determined that it is no longer necessary for it to pursue this petition for
review," said NAB in asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit
to dismiss the challenge.
"We commend NAB for filing to dismiss its court challenge to
the FCC's white spaces order," said unlicensed device fans Public
Knowledge. "Assuming the court grants the motion, the last potential legal
obstacle to the use of this valuable unlicensed spectrum will be removed and
the innovations that are just beginning can continue to proceed with new
confidence."
