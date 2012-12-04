NAB Defends JSAs Against Effort to Make Them Attributable

National Association of Broadcasters representatives met with the

offices of Commissioners Ajit Pai and Jessica Rosenworcel last week to

argue against FCC chairman Julius Genachowski's media ownership proposal that

some joint sales agreements (JSAs) should count against local ownership caps.

"NAB is concerned that such a change in the attribution

rules is not supported by the record, will be harmful to television stations

and their viewers, especially in smaller markets, and will undermine the

commission's longstanding goals of competition, diversity, and localism."

NAB provided examples of what it said was more than a dozen

JSAs that "enhanced local news, improved diversity and strengthened

broadcasters' commitment to local programming."

"The Commission should consider the importance of JSAs

to stations' ability to offer high-quality service to their viewers," said

NAB. "Joint sales agreements are often critical to a broadcaster's ability

to improve the quality and quantity of available programming and to remain

financially viable in the face of rising competition."

NAB also said there was no reason for treating TV the same

as radio, for which some JSAs are attributable.

NAB also argued that cable operators use joint sales

arrangements to compete against broadcasters.