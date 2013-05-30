NAB Defends Joint Retrans Negotiations

The National Association of Broadcasters is firing back at

claims by the American Cable Association that broadcasters collectively

negotiating retrans in a market is consumer unfriendly.

While the FCC's two-year-old retrans proposals are unlikely

to be acted on anytime soon, the commission has raised the issue of joint

station agreements -- which often include joint retrans negotiations -- in

other proceedings, including its media ownership and program access

rulemakings.

ACA has long argued that the joint agreements are a way for

broadcasters to skirt local ownership caps and give them undue market power in

carriage agreements that wind up translating to higher cable bills for their

customers.

In

a filing in the retrans docket at the FCC, NAB said it was countering

"erroneous contentions" by cable TV interests in recent submissions,

then goes on to cite several ACA filings.

NAB asserts that cable operators are misleading the

commission about the impact of retrans and with claims of improper broadcast

bargaining, are abusing their market power and are the ones hurting the public.

NAB points to a Multichannel News study to argue that it is the price of cable

programming channel, not broadcast stations, that drive up cable prices and

that for government to step in to reduce the fees cable ops pay for TV stations

would only inflate their profits. It suggests the only way to ensure that would

be for the government to also impose cable rate regs as well.