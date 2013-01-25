NAB: Current FCC Band Plan Needs Fixing

The National Association of Broadcasters says there are

parts of the FCC's proposed band plan that are unworkable from an engineering

perspective, but it has an alternative as it works to ensure that broadcasters

who don't sell out spectrum aren't, in turn, sold out by an unworkable auction

framework hurriedly erected to meet an artificial timetable.

"There has been a high level of interest in the FCC's planned incentive auction," said an FCC spokesman. "We will review all comments closely, and anticipate that interested parties will provide specific data so we can evaluate any technical proposals." An FCC source pointed out that it is still fairly early in the process and that the FCC remains open minded and open to working with industry on any technical issues.

NAB held true to its word on Friday, signaling in comments

on the FCC's incentive auctions that its concern was for TV stations that

remain in business. According to top NAB execs, its comments do not even

address the auction portion (or channel-sharing by those who give up spectrum),

but rather focus on the key issues of international coordination, station

repacking and the band plan, or as the new wireless BFF, NAB, puts it,

"the neighborhood" they will share with their "wireless

friends."

Not commenting on the auction itself made sense, given that

NAB president Gordon Smith still says he knows of no NAB member who is planning

to sell, and says that the comments reflect the priorities of those members.

At a press conference outlining their comments on Friday,

Smith and auction/band plan guru Rick Kaplan emphasized that they wanted the

auction to work, but that, asKaplan told B&C in an interview

previewing the comments, it should not be rushed. "It's more important to

get this done right than to get it done right now," said Smith.

Smith borrowed from Brown v. Board of Education, saying the

auction should proceed with all deliberate speed, which means not until the FCC

has finished some key spadework. That includes completing frequency

coordination with Mexico and Canada, publicizing repacking methodology and

clarifying the covered moving expenses so broadcasters can vet the plan for

moving them into tighter quarters, and modifying its band plan so that

broadcasters and wireless companies have their own, separate living quarters.

Kaplan has said that there should be no artificial timetable

for completing the auction. The FCC has targeted the end of 2014, but Kaplan

said the only real timetable is 2022, when Congress has said the whole process

must be completed. Within that, he suggested, is the flexibility to get it

right rather than get it done. Kaplan knows a bit about the complexity of the

process. He is the former chief of the FCC's Wireless Bureau and an FCC point

person during the first DTV transition.

As to that complexity, Kaplan pointed out that the FCC had

hired Nobel laureates to handle the auction proportion, but that there were no

Nobel Prize winners working on the repacking portion. By contrast, he said, NAB had the

expertise in that area and he expected the FCC to tap into that.

He pointed out that in the 2009 transition, only about 100

stations had to be repacked (from Ch. 52-69 to below 51). In this one, the

number will max out at about 500 he says, though NAB is hoping the number is

smaller. That number is assuming an estimated $3 million relocation costs per

station and the FCC stopping when the money runs out.

NAB also wants the FCC to treat the $1.75 billion Congress

set aside for those repacking/moving expenses as a budget, meaning when that

money runs out, no more moving. As it is now, said Kaplan, NAB is concerned the

FCC might use repacking as a way to free up spectrum even after that money ran

out.

NAB's comments, due by end of day on Jan. 25, come just a

day after a somewhat surprising joint letter filed by NAB and wireless

companies Verizon and AT&T teaming on a new band plan proposal.

While during the run-up to legislation establishing the

auction, NAB and wireless companies squared off, the tone has changed to a

circle of friendship. Smith and Kaplan's tone reflected the new spirit of

cooperation between the two, one cultivated by Kaplan at the direction of

Smith.

But while they will be sharing what was once primarily

broadcaster spectrum after the auction, Kaplan pointed out that they did not

want to be in each other's living rooms.

That was a reference to the joint proposal that included

AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Intel. Kaplan said they had talked to Sprint

and was not sure why they did not sign on, but also said he expected others in

the coming days to support the plan, both in separate comments and explicitly

endorsing it.

According to Kaplan, that proposal's key differences from

the band plan the FCC proposed last September are that wireless would occupy their

own block of spectrum starting on channel 51, then depending on how much

spectrum was reclaimed, the end of that block would feature a guard band, then broadcasters

would occupy the remainder. The FCC's plan has broadcasters sandwiched between

wireless uplink and downlink spectrum. He also said that as it is currently set

up, there could be broadcasters on channel 48 in one market, and wireless

companies on Ch. 48 in another. "Sharing channels between wireless and

high-powered broadcast doesn't really work from an engineering

perspective."

For example, he said, if the FCC sticks with a

variable-market clearing strategy and clears less in New York than, say,

Philadelphia, then channel 48 stays WNBC in New York, and its wireless handsets

and base stations in Philly. "They are going to really interfere with each

other, and if you create the protections you need to make sure they don't, the

wireless carrier can't really use it. They will be on the other end of it, then

you will have a problem in Baltimore. Their plan of variability in our view

just doesn't work from an engineering perspective."

Smith said the new joint proposal could "shine a light

on the way forward to a successful auction."

While channel-sharing would obviously impact the stations accommodating

those giving up spectrum but wanting to remain in business, but Kaplan has said

he doesn't see sharing working out and echoed that sentiment in explaining why

the comments were mum on the subject.