NAB, CTIA Seek More Time to Comment on Auctions

The National Association of Broadcasters and CTIA: The

Wireless Association may be on different sides of the incentive auctions, but

they agree that they need more time to weigh in on spectrum auctions.

In a joint filing, the groups asked that the FCC move the

comment/reply comment dates from Dec. 21, 2012, and Feb. 19, 2013, to Jan. 25,

2013, and March 26, 2013. They suggested that the move would actually speed the

process, not slow it, saying there were ongoing industry discussions.

"A limited extension is in the public interest to allow

interested parties the time necessary to address the complicated economic,

engineering, and policy issues raised by the Incentive Auction Notice of

Proposed Rulemaking," they said.

"Industry is currently engaged in productive

discussions that will likely lead to concrete proposals that may garner broad

support for the Commission to consider," they added. Conversely, if the

extension is not granted, they warned: "[It] will likely result in

comments containing incomplete analysis and uncertain conclusions, thereby

requiring another round of comments and causing even lengthier delay."