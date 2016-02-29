NAB Creates Online Public Service Showcase

The National Association of Broadcasters has launched a new Web page to highlight broadcast public service efforts.

NAB has long promoted the many charitable endeavors of its members as well as their value as "first informers" in times of emergency, but even more so as the FCC has talked in the last few years about wireless broadband potentially being the higher, better use for some of those broadcast airwaves.

The new site includes an interactive map with hundreds of examples of weather warnings, coat and toy drives, food banks, investigative and consumer affiars journalism, and free airtime to politicians.

The site also contains links to public service announcements and campaigns.