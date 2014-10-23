NAB Creates New Administration Liaison Post

Curtis LeGeyt, senior VP, government relations, for the National Association of Broadcasters, has been named to the newly created post of senior VP, public policy.

He will be the association's chief liaison to the White House and executive agencies, as well as retain his current duties for congressional advocacy and political strategy.

Before joining NAB in 2011, LeGeyt was senior counsel to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.). Before that he was a member of the Obama campaign legal team.

"Curtis has demonstrated a tenacious advocacy for free and local broadcasting and substantive command of difficult public policy issues that make him well suited for this expanded role," said NAB president, Gordon Smith.