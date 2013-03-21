NAB: Coverage Area Software Change Plainly Illegal

The National Association of Broadcasters has

told the FCC that its proposed changes to the OET-69 methodology

and software for calculating coverage areas and interference coverage is

"plainly unlawful," and even if they weren't are fundamentally

flawed.

Congress

instructed the FCC to use that methodology in its repacking of TV stations

after the incentive auctions, and NAB interprets that to

mean the method in existence when the law was adopted last year, not the FCC's

proposed update.

NAB says the FCC has fundamentally altered the

methodology, which means it is not the same one the Congress mandated.

"[It] therefore violates Section 6403(b)(2) of the Spectrum Act, which

expressly directs the Commission to "preserve, as of the date of the enactment

of this Act, the coverage area and population served of each broadcast

television licensee, as determined using the methodology described in OET

Bulletin 69 of the Office of Engineering and Technology.

Even

if that were not the case, says NAB, the new software

will substantially reduce the coverage areas of some stations, which violates

the act's directive to preserve coverage areas.

NAB also argues that commissioner rules require

that the OET-69 update be voted on by the commissioners not released at the

bureau level.

NAB's bottom line is it wants the FCC to rescind

the changes and stick with the existing model.

On

Feb. 4, the FCC quietly released a proposed update to computer modeling (OET

Bulletin 69), which the FCC uses to determine TV station coverage areas and

interference potential. It was less quiet after TV Technology scribe Deborah McAdams, then B&C, reported on the document, which is used to help figure out

how stations will fit in the reconstituted spectrum band after the auction.

The

incentive auction legislation instructs the FCC to make its best effort to

replicate coverage and interference protections. That information will be

important when the FCC has to repack stations after the incentive auctions, as

well as in determining access to in-market and out-of-market stations for

satellite carriers. That is an issue that will also arise in the

reauthorization of the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act at the

end of next year, which Congress will start to look at in a House

Communications Subcommittee hearing next week.

One

big proposed change to the Longley-Rice signal propagation model (how TV and

radio signals travel) is that it would now be based on 2010 census data rather

than 1990 census data, which means it reflects a 24% population jump and

different population distribution. The FCC also asks whether it should continue

to give the benefit of the doubt to coverage or interference findings flagged

by the model as "dubious."