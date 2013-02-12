NAB: Congress Should Consider Expiration of Distant-Signal License

Broadcasters are looking for a narrow reauthorization of the

satellite distant signal compulsory license -- or perhaps no reauthorization at

all.

The National Association of Broadcasters plans to tell

Congress that the reauthorization of the Satellite Television Extension and

Localism Act should not be used to revise retrans or "delving into

extraneous issues that undermine localism," but that perhaps it should

consider letting the distant-signal license sunset.

That is according to the prepared testimony from NAB exec

Jane Mago for the Feb. 13 House Communications Subcommittee on reauthorizing

the satellite compulsory license.

That license allows satellite carriers to retransmit distant

affiliated TV station signals into markets that cannot receive a local affiliate

of the same network. Satellite operators do not have to negotiate for that

carriage, and they can import nearby significantly viewed stations as well as

distant ones. The license expires every five years, unless renewed, and is

scheduled to expire at the end of 2014.

"While originally adopted to provide network

programming to the large number of satellite viewers unable to receive it from

their local station, today more than 98% of viewers have the option of viewing

network programming from their local affiliate," said NAB.

Whatever the decision, says NAB, localism should be the

focus. "The starting point for considering this legislation must be

localism - the bedrock principle rooted in the Communications Act of 1934 that

has guided communications and related copyright policy for decades," said

Jane Mago. "Congress should continue to rebuff the efforts of the satellite and

cable industries to persuade the government to intervene in free-market

retransmission negotiations."

Mago suggests that the local-into-local compulsory license

is the better way to handle local station carriage -- that is the requirement

that if a satellite carrier offers any local TV station in a market he must

offer all, essentially a must-carry provision similar to that for cable.

One issue that will almost certainly surface in the

reauthorization process is the FCC's proposed changes to the Longley-Rice model

of calculatingTV station coverage areas.