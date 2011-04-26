NAB-Commissioned StudyOffers Alternatives For Spectrum/Capacity Crunch

The National Association of Broadcasters has filed a study

with the FCC concluding that the FCC's National Broadband Plan overstated the

pressing need for wireless spectrum relied on faulty info and insufficient

analysis to justify a spectrum reclamation push that will "lead to

inadequate solutions."

That came in NAB comments

to the FCC on its proposals for repacking, channel sharing and other ways of

getting spectrum out of the broadcast allocation to auction for wireless

broadband.

NAB commissioned a study

from Uzoma Onyeije, former FCC broadband legal advisor to the Wireless Telecommunications

Bureau under Chairman Michael Powell in 2003-2006.

"The factual basis for the 'spectrum crisis' claim is

underwhelming," Onyeije said. "It appears that the notion of a need

for large-scale spectrum reallocation to address a shortage of mobile spectrum

is based on questionable assumptions designed to achieve a particular

result," he said, calling the conclusion of a spectrum shortage based on

"little more than a wish list by wireless carriers."

"There's no denying that the looming spectrum crunch is real and that we need to take action now," said FCC Spokesman Rob Kenny. "The facts are clear: Last year, wireless consumers downloaded 5 billion apps and analysts project tablet sales of 55 million worldwide in 2011. In short, the mobile revolution places an enormous demand on our airwaves or spectrum - America's invisible infrastructure. We simply can't afford to study this to death while the rest of the world passes us by. We need to take every step possible, including voluntary incentive auctions, to free up spectrum and ensure our global competitiveness."

He suggested that there are many other ways to get spectrum,

primarily by using technology to boost spectrum efficiency--smart antennas,

femtocells.

Blair Levin, now with the Aspen Institute, who oversaw the

National Broadband Plan, agrees with Onyeije that there are a variety of ways

to address the problem. "Every engineer knows, as they used to say in

NASA, with enough thrust anything will fly. The question is what is the cost of the thrust. And,

yes, there are multiple ways of solving any problem, but anyone who studies history

and technology recognizes that solving these problems with more spectrum is

often a more efficient way than some of the things Onyeije mentions."