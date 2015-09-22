NAB Celebrates Apparent Cord-Cutting Boost

The National Association of Broadcasters is buoyed by the latest Nielsen Total Audience Report for 2Q 2015 (http://www.nielsen.com/content/dam/corporate/us/en/reports-downloads/201...) and what it showed about cord-cutting.

The report found that there was an increase of 651,000 broadcast-only homes from the same quarter last year to a total of 12.7 million and an increase of broadcast-only homes with no Internet of 561,000 homes.

"Nielsen's latest figures are a positive indication that a growing number of Americans are relying exclusively on over-the-air broadcast to meet their content needs," said NAB spokesperson Dennis Wharton. "The improved quality of OTA antennas, the explosion of ethnic and other program choices offered on 'diginet' channels, and TV stations' investment in locally focused programming have led many viewers to cut the cord and rediscover the enduring value of broadcast TV."