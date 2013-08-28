NAB: Broadcasters Have Donated $6.9 Million in PSA Ad Time

The National Association of Broadcasters said Wednesday that TV stations have donated $6.9 million in airtime to a PSA campaign aimed at removing the stigma around mental health.

The OK2Talk initiative was launched July 23.

So far, the PSA's have aired on TV stations more than 48,000 times, says NAB.

The issue is near and dear to NAB President Gordon Smith, whose son suffered from mental illness and ultimately took his life. "I'm so proud of broadcasters across the country who have embraced this campaign and stand united in making a positive difference in the lives of millions of people," said Smith.

Mental health has also been an issue in the debate over the causes and solutions to gun violence.