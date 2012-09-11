NAB: Broadcasters Are Video Competition Player

The National Association of Broadcasters has told the FCC

that one of the most significant changes in the video marketplace through June 2012

has been the increase in consumer reliance on free, over-the-air (FOTA)

broadcast TV services, and to keep that service humming, the FCC should

consider ownership and attribution rule relief and preserving the retrans regime.

That

came in comments for the FCC's next video competition report.

In its filing, NAB said that free over-the-air TV is now the

primary program delivery vehicle for 17.8% of (or more than 20 million) U.S. TV

households, a disproportionate number of them with Asian American, Hispanic and

African American heads of households.

NAB also cited an "exponential" increase in the

amount and type of programming, driven in part by the multiplication of

multicast digital channels -- from "2,518 channels at year-end 2010 to an

estimated 4,552 channels by year-end 2011," said NAB.

It also pointed to record highs in the number of hours of

news offered per weekday, and the second highest local news staffing numbers

"on record."

The association says that more than 130 stations in 30

states are also making "significant" amounts of programming available

to handheld devices via mobile DTV.

"By improving their service offerings, broadcasters

have remained competitive and viable, in spite of a regulatory regime that

limits their ability to develop efficient combinations and attract

capital," NAB told the FCC. "The Commission should consider

regulatory relief with regard to its ownership and attribution rules to permit

broadcasters to realize greater efficiencies and investment. The

well-functioning system of retransmission consent also is critical to

broadcasters' ability to develop and expand their service to the public."

The FCC has an open docket on some light-touch, and

potentially not-so-light-touch changes to its retrans rules, the former

clarifying what it considers good faith negotiations, the latter proposing to

suspend exclusivity and non-network duplication rules during retrans impasses,

which would allow cable and satellite operators to negotiate with competing

stations. The commission is not expected to take any action on either of those

proposals anytime soon.

The FCC is also currently reviewing its media ownership

rules under direction from the courts and a periodic review required by

Congress. But it is not expected to take any action on that before the upcoming

election, and perhaps not until sometime next year.