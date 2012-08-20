NAB: Broadcasters Are Answering Calls for Reliable Emergency Info

Broadcasting, both radio and TV, is the most reliable

communications service during emergencies, the National Association of

Broadcasters told the FCC on Monday in comments on the robustness of 911

service after the "Derecho" storms that pounded the D.C. area and

other parts of the East Coast in late June.

"Despite the growth of cable, satellite and the

Internet, broadcasting continues to be the primary means of communicating with

the public before and after disasters," NAB said. It told the FCC that

when access to cable or the Internet "falter" due to power outages,

broadcasters can still be on the air and accessible via batter-operated

receivers. Broadcasters also argued their service gas the built-in redundancy

most stations have generators and back-up equipment, and that its

"one-to-many" architecture makes it more robust than other platforms.

NAB cited the storms as only the most recent example of the

robustness and redundancy of broadcasts of detailed emergency info. It also

used the comments to ask the FCC to encourage wireless carriers to given

consumers better info on what mobile devices have active FM chips that allow

those phones to be broadcast receivers as well. NAB has long complained that

though the majority of those devices have an FM chip for Bluetooth, most not

been activated for radio reception.

"It is time to seriously consider steps needed to

improve consumer access to free, over-the-air radio via smartphones and other

mobile devices," NAB said. It also talked about the value of mobile DTV in

providing emergency info.

Its bottom-line message to the FCC was that when it is

talking about robust emergency communications, that conversation should include

"ways to ensure -- and expand" access to over-the-air TV and radio

broadcasting.

The FCC launched the inquiry into communications, or the

lack of it, during the Derecho storms following complaints about 911 service

outages.