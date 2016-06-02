NAB Breaking Ground on New Digs

The National Association of Broadcasters will break ground Monday, June 20, on its planned new headquarters.

NAB is currently located at 1771 N Street at DuPont Circle, but is moving to be closer to Capitol Hill--the new headquarters is exactly a mile away, says NAB. A bonus, but one NAB pointed to when it announced the move last April, is that it is also two blocks from the Washington National's baseball stadium, which has spurred a building renaissance in that area of the city.

The new headquarters, which houses about 150 employees, will be at 1 M Street S.E., with plans to move in by fall 2018. NAB is selling the old building, which was built in 1969.

Among the planned features of the new building will be a rooftop terrace and 100-seat theater.

On hand for the groundbreaking are expected to be Joint Board Chairman Dave Lougee and NAB President Gordon Smith, as well as Del. Eleanor Homes Norton, who represents D.C. in the House of Representatives.