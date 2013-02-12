NAB Backs T-Mobile/MetroPCS Merger

In further evidence of the thawing relationship between

broadcasters and wireless operators, the National Association of Broadcasters

has asked the FCC to approve the T-Mobile/MetroPCS merger, according to a

source that is the first time NAB has endorsed a wireless merger.

T-Mobile is one of the wireless carriers that the NAB teamed

up with to endorsea framework for the incentive auction band plan..

In

a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, NAB president Gordon Smith

urged the commission to approve the merger, saying it was further evidence that

the free market was the route to "purported spectrum challenges."

NAB calls it just the latest in a series of wireless deals

that "will make more effective and efficient use of commercial

spectrum." NAB has argued that the marketplace, including through

secondary market deals, is addressing the alleged spectrum crunch that the FCC

is targeting through incentive auctions.

Smith praised the wireless industry for "remaking

itself in the face of an unexpected challenge," and said it suggested that

was addressing many of the concerns that drove the debate on spectrum to focus

on reclaiming it "from others."