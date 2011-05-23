NAB Backs IP Protection Act

The National Association of Broadcasters is supporting S.

968, the PROTECT IP act introduced by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) that cracks

down on web sites distributing content illegally, particularly internationally.

In a letter to Leahy, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and ranking member

Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), NAB President and former senate colleague Gordon

Smith said the legislation would help broadcasters protect their digital

signals and content.

Smith said among the ways that intellectual property theft hurts broadcasters

is through illegal transmissions of live or recorded broadcasts, sale of DVD

copies of shows broadcast or distributed online, and theft of satellite

signals.

Smith also pointed out that international sites are taking a bite out of the

back end of syndicated shows and movie packages, for whom international

distribution rights are "essential revenues."