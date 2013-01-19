NAB Asks Court to Hold Off on Challenge to FCC Political File Rule

The National Association of Broadcasters has asked the U.S.

Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia not to act on the association's

challenge to the FCC's online political file rule until the commission has had

a chance to modify them or review the rules' impact.

In a motion filed with the court on Friday to hold the case

in abeyance, which NAB says the FCC does not oppose, the association says it makes

more sense for the court to wait until the FCC either rules on a petition for

reconsideration filed by broadcast groups, or for the FCC's one-year review of

the rule -- which must begin no later than July 1, 2013 -- that the FCC

promised when it voted in August to require broadcasters to upload political

files to an FCC-administered database.

The station group petition suggested that the FCC modify the

rule by requiring only that broadcasters supply aggregate figures, rather than

breakouts of specific pricing information, which they argue could give their

cable and other competitors an unfair advantage.

Back in September, the court agreed to an NAB request to

defer the due date of its opening brief from October to February to provide the

FCC and NAB time to evaluate the rule during the campaign season.

The rule currently applies to affiliates of the top four

networks in the top 50 markets, but will eventually extend to all TV stations.