NAB Asks Court to Delay Broadcaster Political File Appeal

Broadcasters have asked a federal court to delay hearing its

appeal of the FCC's political file online posting requirement, suggesting that

experience gained from this election cycle will help it determine how, and if,

to proceed. NAB says the FCC and its supporters are OK with pushing back the

schedule.

In a petition to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District

of Columbia, the NAB asked the court to defer NAB's opening brief from Oct. 4

to Feb. 15, 2013.

Backin April, the FCC voted to require the top four affiliates in the top 50

markets to start filing their political files online, which went into effect

Aug. 2. Both the FCC and the appeals court rejected broadcaster requests for

stays.

TheFCC still has a petition for reconsideration from broadcast groups before it,

and in asking the court top hold off, NAB points out that the FCC could act on

that, and has also said it would review the results of from the 200 station

postings before it applies that requirement to all other stations starting in

2014.

"Based on experience gained during the 2012 election

cycle, NAB may conclude that it is not necessary to proceed with this

case," NAB said. And if, instead, the results reinforce its argument that

"requiring television stations to post the prices for specific

advertisements to a public website immediately after the sales occur will cause

serious competitive harm and place NAB's members at a significant disadvantage

to non-broadcast competitors who are not required to post rate information on

the Internet." the FCC could still act on its petition for

reconsideration, which offered up an alternative where stations would provide

aggregate rather than individual prices.

NAB offered to provide a status report to the court in

January on any "relevant developments."