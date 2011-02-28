NAB Asks Congress To Examine Spectrum Hoarding

The National Association

of Broadcasters wants Congress to look into what it calls spectrum speculation and/or

hoarding by satellite and cable companies--it singled out Dish and

Time Warner Cable.

That came in a letter

from National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith to the chairs

and ranking members of the House Energy & Commerce Committee and Senate

Commerce Committee. It also came on the eve of an NAB-hosted fly-in to

Washington of broadcast station execs who are expected to take to the Hill this

week to lobby for their spectrum.

In the letter,

Smith referred to various reports that cable and satellite operators are

warehousing spectrum, and have admitted as much on calls with investors, while

the government is asking broadcasters to give up more than a third of their remaining

spectrum holdings (120 MHz) for wireless broadband. The issue has gained

momentum with the President's call for a National Wireless Plan to reach 98% of

Americans with 4G wireless broadband within five years.

Smith said broadcasters

would not oppose voluntarily relinquishing spectrum, but would strongly oppose

a forcible return and forced relocation to bandwidth that would "harm

viewers' ability to receive full high-definition TV, niche programming choices

via multicasting, and live and local mobile digital television."

The FCC is proposing to

move broadcasters into the VHF band, where reception is not as good as UHF for DTV

signals. The commission is also looking for ways to improve VHF.

Smith recommended that

the Government Accountability Office review Spectrum hoarding/speculation to

find out how companies and government are "using or warehousing"

spectrum.

Time Warner Cable had no

new comment on the issue, but did respond to an earlier letter from NAB that cited

TWC as a spectrum hoarder.

"Today, Time Warner

Cable offers a 4G wireless data service to the majority of our customers.

We also continue to evaluate what our customers want from their wireless

services and how we can most effectively meet those needs," TWC said

in the earlier statement. "This includes exploring the best use of

our AWS spectrum as we continue our ongoing preparatory work to relocate

existing users of that spectrum."

On a conference call

with Wall Street analysts to talk about fourth-quarter results last week, Dish Network Chairman Charlie Ergen said that he has no current plans for

the wireless spectrum it has been trying to amass, but said it had value as an

investment and a strategic play. "We think Spectrum has

value," Ergen said. "If you can do something strategic with it,

it has more value or less value if you invest in the wrong way. If you

accumulate spectrum that fits together, you create even more value."

"Dish Network has

a proven track record of putting its licensed spectrum to

commercial use and enhancing competition for the benefit of American

consumers," said the company in a statement. "One need look no

further than the build out of our DBS spectrum and the

resulting positive impact on competition in the pay-TV industry."