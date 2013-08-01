NAB Asks Chairman's Office to Engage More Directly on Repacking

The National Association of Broadcasters is urging acting

FCC chairwoman Mignon Clyburn's office to be more transparent about how the FCC

plans to repack TV stations after the incentive auctions.

In a meeting with Clyburn staffers last week, according to

FCC documents, NAB executive VP Rick Kaplan and other association officials

signaled they were ready to roll up their sleeves and tackle outstanding

issues, but said that the FCC needed to engage "more directly with outside

stakeholders."

While NAB said the FCC was pleased to get more inputon repacking software from the commission, he also asked staffers "to

engage more directly with external stakeholders on the repacking model

itself." NAB says that no one outside the commission or its contractors

has "any information" about the important decisions being made on the

repacking model, which has not been released, or any idea when it will be

released.

"[T]he staff could save significant time and effort by

engaging stakeholders at this juncture as opposed to waiting until the final

proposal is complete," the association says, adding that that could save

"significant after-the-fact revisions."

NAB also urged the FCC to lift its freeze on station

modification applications or immediately put out an order. The FCC has frozen

those moves until it figures out the repacking plan.

The repacking plan is essentially how the FCC will reconfigure

the spectrum band to fit both broadcasters and wireless companies, including TV

stations moving, giving up spectrum and sharing. NAB has likened it to a second

DTV transition.

The FCC had no comment, but at a recent hearing,

FCC auction point man Gary Epstein pointed out that the FCC had held four

workshops, issues public notices, collected 460 comments and spoken with NAB

more than 15 times. "We welcome their engagement," he said.