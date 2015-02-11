NAB Adds Online Video Track

For the first time, the National Association of Broadcasters is adding an online video track to its annual NAB Show in Las Vegas April 13-14.

It is one of seven separate tracks in the conference and will cover topics including virtual MVPDs, the migration to over the top, content, gaming and sports, cross-screen targeting, advertising metrics and new video platforms.

NAB last week asked the FCC for more time to comment on the definition of some over-the-top providers as MVPDS, pointing to "complex public policy, legal and regulatory matters."

That will be one of the issues NAB will be looking to unpack in its new track.

“Online video is a major force shaping the future of the content marketplace, presenting opportunities and challenges for stakeholders to reach viewers across multiple platforms,” said Chris Brown, executive VP, conventions and business operations, in announcing the new addition.