NAB 2017: Survey Says Noncoms Can Be First Informers

A majority of Americans say public TV stations can be an effective tool for educating children and underserved populations about what to do in emergency situations like hurricanes or terrorist attacks.

That is according to new research commissioned by America's Public Television Stations (APTS).

The survey found that 91% said public TV could educate kids and 87% said it would be an effective resource for reaching low-income, rural communities and the disabled.

“Public television stations are proud to partner with local law enforcement and first responder agencies to use the power of public television to ensure all Americans are safe,” said Lonna Thompson, APTS executive VP, chief operating officer and general counsel. “Emergency management agencies can use public television’s technology to communicate with one another and with the public during times of crisis. We are delighted that this new research shows the public’s trust and value of public television’s essential services, which they depend on every day.”

The research, conducted by Eagle Hill Consulting for APTS, is being used for a panel at NAB 2017 in Las Vegas Tuesday on public safety broadcasting.

The online survey was conducted this month of 1,004 Americans, "weighted to reflect U.S. demographic factors, including age, income, the four national census regions, and gender."