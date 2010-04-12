NAB 2010: Smith: Broadcasters Aren't 'Spectrum ATM'

NAB Show 2010: Complete Coverage From B&C

Calling the FCC's National Broadband Plan the "great

spectrum grab," National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon

Smith told a broadcaster audience Monday (Apr. 12) in Las Vegas that the

spectrum reclamation portion of the plan was an example of "unnecessary

government intervention."

In a gloves-off keynote speech to the annual NAB convention,

according to a copy of his prepared remarks, Smith told the

audience that broadcasters were not a "spectrum ATM," and that

the government needed to do a thorough inventory of where the spectrum is, who

has it, and how it is being used, and to look at compression technologies

before squeezing broadcasters out. "To put it simply, this spectrum

reallocation is bad for consumers and bad for broadcasters," he said.

"It's not voluntary as originally advertised."

Smith said the FCC plan does not recognize the lifesaving or

lifeline values of broadcasting. "The sad truth is that the people who

would be most hurt by the new broadband plan are the disadvantaged and the

elderly. Fifteen percent of households rely exclusively on free, over the air

television. And that number appears to be growing, post-DTV transition."

Gordon signaled in interview with B&C last week that he was going to be tough on the plan, which

he has likened to an offer from the Mob that carries an implicit threat.

Smith pointed out that the industry already gave back almost

a quarter of its spectrum in the DTV transition [a transition he said

broadcasters' had spent $15 billion to make], "and they [the government]

haven't even started to use it yet. The FCC wants another 120 MHz from

broadcasters within five years, proposing to get it via a voluntary program in

which broadcasters would be compensated from some of the proceeds from the

spectrum, which would be re-auctioned for wireless broadband.

"Broadcasting is not an ATM that can keep spitting out spectrum," he

said.

Smith applauded FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski for a

"truly comprehensive" effort in putting together the broadband plan,

saying broadcasters are willing to help build a future in which broadband and

broadcasting are both part of it.

But he also suggested that comprehensive effort might

already be overtaken by events and the pace of technological change.

"Remember the 1996 Telecom Act? [Smith is well versed, having been an

Oregon Senator at the time]. The ink was barely dry before it was substantially

outdated due to technological advancements. The National Broadband Plan took a

year and a half, and over $20 million, to draft. Imagine all the innovation

that took place while the plan was being drafted."

He said broadcasters were willing to volunteer to try to

resolve any broadband problems, and to "embrace" a broadband plan

that was "truly voluntary." "But when the plan says: â€˜The

government's ability to reclaim, clear and re-auction spectrum is the ultimate

backstop against market failure and is an appropriate tool when a voluntary

process stalls entirely,' that is about as voluntary as Marlon Brando in The Godfather's advice that "he

wanted either the guy's signature or his brains on the contract."

Smith also suggested content regulation of the medium is an

argument for the government to preserve it.

"As you know, broadcasting is regulated to observe community standards

of decency," he said, while "Broadband is not. The unpleasant truth

is that the Internet is rampant with lewd and degrading material. Here is the

half-facetious irony: if broadcasting loses spectrum and grandma's new HDTV is

rendered useless, at least she will have the consolation of knowing her

grandson can get lewd material instantaneously on his cell phone."

Turning briefly to the retransmission consent impasses that

have prompted congressional response and an FCC inquiry, Smith said that cable

operators need big-ticket shows like the Olympics, and the Super Bowl and American Idol and Lost, but don't want to pay for them.

"Pay TV doesn't want to compensate us - despite the

fact that our content is the backbone of every pay TV package sold," he told

his audience. He suggested incredulity at cable industry efforts to position

itself as consumer-friendly on Capitol Hill. "That's right - the cable guy

as the consumer advocate! Folks, you just can't make this stuff up."

Broadcasters are scheduled to hear from FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski Tuesday. Smith told B&C

last week he would be looking for assurances from the chairman and his

broadband team that the end game is not to force broadcasters off their band in

favor of wireless broadband.