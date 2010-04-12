NAB 2010: OMVC's D.C. Mobile Test to Include Ad Council "Buzzed Driving" PSAs

NAB 2010: Complete Coverage From B&C

The Open

Mobile Video Coalition's Washington, D.C. test of mobile TV will include PSAs

for The Ad Council's Buzzed Driving" campaign.

The mobile

test by Washington-area TV stations now slated to launch this spring (pushed

back from earlier in the year), will not only feature the 30-second ads running

on those stations, but interstitials that appear full screen for a few seconds

while a user is changing channels on their mobile device, and banner ads on the

channel guide screen with links to a website.

"Our

Buzzed Driving PSAs are currently designed to reach young adults, the group

most likely to drive while impaired," said Ad Council Executive Director

of Media Charlie Rutman in announcing the mobile public service partnership.

"Given the percentage of young people in our target audience who own a

mobile device, the Mobile TV platform is a wonderful opportunity for our

messages. We are grateful to the TVB for their continued support of this

critical effort."