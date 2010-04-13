NAB 2010: Genachowski Tells Broadcasters That Spectrum Auctions Are Voluntary—Period.

NAB 2010: CompleteCoverage from B&C

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski used his keynote speech at

the NAB Show in Las Vegas

April 13 to pitch the FCC's spectrum reclamation plans as a compromise between

taking all 300 MHz from broadcasters and doing nothing, as well as to counter

what he said was disinformation about the commission's national broadband plan.

Genachowski said that the incentive auctions for broadcast

spectrum would be entirely voluntary, that it would not take many stations'

participation to get the 120 MHz in mostly urban markets that the FCC needs,

that broadcasters would be able to set their own floor price for their

spectrum, and that he is confident the FCC will not have to go to a plan B

necessitated by not getting enough spectrum the first time around.

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith, who has billed the plan as a Godfather-like request, called Genachowski's talk "reassuring," but not all broadcasters shared that.

The FCC has a five-year plan for getting that spectrum back

from broadcasters to turn over to wireless broadband. (See related article, "FCC Broadband Plan: Commission Sets 2015 Spectrum Deadline")

In his address, Genachowski praised broadcasters for their

public service before laying out the case for a looming spectrum crisis and the

re-auctioning of spectrum collected from broadcasters and others.

"Some have suggested that all 300 MHz now allocated to

broadcasting should be reclaimed and auctioned," he said, according to a

prepared text of his speech. "Others take the view that the status quo is

fine; no change needed. The Broadband Plan recommends neither course. Instead,

it lays out a well-balanced plan designed to be a win-win-win for broadcasters,

mobile Internet providers, and the American people.

"It proposes voluntary incentive auctions -- a process

for sharing with broadcasters a meaningful part of the billions of dollars of

value that would be unlocked if some broadcast spectrum was converted to mobile

broadband," he continued. "The plan would give broadcasters the choice to

contribute their licensed spectrum to the auction and participate in the

upside.

Genachowski added that it would be "fine" if the

large majority of broadcasters weren't interested in taking the FCC up on the

offer, an offer that the previous day NAB President Gordon Smith said was like a

mob offer that could not be refused.

But he also said that broadcasters who want to contribute

half their capacity and share with another broadcaster, for example, should not

be denied that opportunity.

"A lot has been said and written about this auction

proposal, including at this conference, that just isn't accurate," he

said, stating that the auctions were "voluntary, period. Participation is

up to the licensee and no one else."

He said the commission does not need "all, most, or

even very many" licensees to participate to make it work. And he noted that

broadcasters would be allowed to set a reserve price below which their licenses

would not be auctioned.

The suggestion that the FCC wanted to drive broadcasters out

of business is "not so," Genachowski said, adding that no one will be

forced to participate in spectrum auctions.

Moreover, he said, the spectrum reclamation plan will not

prevent the deployment of mobile DTV, and that broadcasters who give up some

spectrum would still be able to provide it.

"I'm pleased that the DTV transition has enabled the

development of standards and the launch of market trials for mobile DTV," said

the chairman. "Our job is not to predict innovation or business models, but to

enable them. Under the incentive auction plan, broadcasters will be able to

provide mobile DTV, both licensees that choose to retain all 6 megahertz, and

those that choose to share."

As to the $64,000 question -- what happens if the FCC cannot

get back all the spectrum it needs through this voluntary program -- Genachowski

said he did not believe it would come to that. And the country, he said, simply

can't "afford for it to come to that."

He asked broadcasters to accept his offer to work

constructively to help the commission flesh out the proposal, and announced he

would convene an engineers' forum, "which will enlist broadcast, mobile

and other engineers to address concrete technical issues raised by the plan and

help develop the best path forward."

One small-market TV operator was not assuaged. "It wasn't thumbs up, it wasn't thumbs down, it was just there."

Michael Malone contributed to this story.