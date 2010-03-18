NAB 2010: Genachowski to Keynote NAB Show

Fresh of declaring that he wants more than a third of their spectrum by 2015, FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has agreed to give a keynote speech at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas.

The chairman will speak Tuesday, April 13, at 9 a.m.

"[W]e're pleased to present Chairman Genachowski with a high-profile platform to share his views on communications policy and the future of free and local broadcasting," said NAB President Gordon Smith.

Broadcasters will undoubtedly be eager to hear what the chairman has to say. The FCC is looking to fit broadcasters into six fewer channels and get others to give up some of their spectrum in an effort to get that 120 MHz for wireless broadband.

In unveiling the broadband plan March 17, the FCC's broadband advisor, Blair Levin, said he still thought there would be enough stations willing to give up spectrum in exchange for some form of compensation to keep the program voluntary, but also said the FCC also had the power to force the issue.