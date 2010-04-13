NAB 2010: Genachowski Concerned About Retrans Affect on Cable Prices, Program Interruptions

NAB Show 2010: Complete Coverage From B&C

FCC Chairman Juilus Genachowski said Tuesday (Apr. 13) that

he favored the marketplace over the government in retrans negotiations, but

said he still thought their were "legitimate questions" about whether

the process needed review.

His focus, he suggested, is on the consumers who are

impacted by retrans impasses. "I agree that the market is the preferred

method to determine broadcast-cable arrangements. At the same time, these

commercial negotiations between broadcasters and multichannel video providers

affect third parties who aren't at the table."

He said he was concerned about the effect on cable rates of

broadcasters getting cash for their programming, as well as the "program

interruptions."

"There are legitimate questions about whether to update

the 20-year-old framework for retransmission consent and must carry," he

said. "As we move forward, I'll be focused on making sure we have a

framework that is fair to consumers, as well as each of the businesses

involved."

The FCC has opened an inquiry into the retransmission

consent regime, prompted in part by congressional criticism of retrans and

recent impasses that threatened college bowl games and the Oscars.