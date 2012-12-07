NAACP, Others Say They Don't Support FCC Loosening Cross-Ownership

Minority advocates have told the FCC that,

despite reports to the contrary, they do not support loosening the

newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rule (NBCO) without evidence it will not

negatively impact diversity.

In

a letter to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski on Thursday, Dec. 6, the National

Urban League (NUL), National Council of La Raza (NCLR), Asian American Justice

Center (AAJC) and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored

People (NAACP) said they were writing to clarify their position.

While

in a filing to the FCC on media ownership the groups did say they would not

object to relaxing the rule, they wrote this week; they only did so with the

explicit caveat that "if such a relaxation would not diminish minority

ownership."

They

say they say any implication that their support does not require that evidence,

which they say the FCC has not provided, is not correct.



"The

Commission should not move ahead with any changes to the NBCO until a credible,

objective and data-based analysis of the impact of such changes is completed.

We do not believe that that analysis has been completed."

FCC chairman Genachowski has proposed loosening the rule, which retaining

local ownership caps and even strengthening them. He has pointed out that the

FCC has collected comment from the public and did take diversity into account

by way of the 323 ownership survey released Nov. 14. In addition, he has

extended the comment period on that survey by 30 days.

But

the groups said that was insufficient time to analyze and comment on the report

and on whether relaxation of the NBCO will diminish minority ownership.

It

has been a year since the FCC under Genachowski signaled it planned to loosen

the NBCO ban, and five years since the FCC under then-chairman Kevin Martin

voted to do so.

The

FCC has yet to complete court-ordered review of separate diversity initiatives

voted at the same time as Kevin Martin's attempt to loosen the NBCO. There are

reports that lack of funding is one issue with their tardiness. "We are

extremely disappointed by the Commission's failure to undertake the required

analysis to create a set of rules that advance minority ownership," they

wrote. "At a minimum, this requires the Commission setting aside necessary

funding to undertake the analysis needed to create these solutions."

The

chairman reportedly is separating the two issues, trying to loosen the NBCO per

the FCC's quadrennial regulatory review and the Third circuit's remand of the

rules while dealing with the separate diversity initiatives and the studies on

how to better justify them in a separate item.

His

critics are arguing the two cannot be separated.

Copies

of the letter were sent to leadership of the House Energy and Commerce

Committee and Senate Commerce Committee, both of which have oversight of the

FCC.