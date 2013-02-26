NAA Supports Delaying Media Ownership Vote

The Newspaper Association of America has also given its

blessing to a brief delay of a vote on media ownership rules so that the

Minority Media and Telecommunications Council can complete a study on the

impact of cross-ownership on minority ownership.

In a letter to the FCC, NAA said it was sure the study would

show that the FCC's "modest" proposal would not negatively impact

diversity of ownership.

It also said that as soon as the study is finished,

"the Commission should vote immediately" on the proposal. Actually,

the FCC will almost certainly be putting the study out for public comment

before that vote, per custom.