NAA: FCC Rule Change Would Have Little or No Impact on Minority Ownership

The Newspaper Association of America says FCC chairman

Julius Genachowski's proposal to loosen the newspaper/TV cross-ownership rules

and lifting limits on newspaper/radio do not go far enough, but defended the

move as thoroughly vetted and said criticisms that it would harm minority

ownership are unsubstantiated.

In fact, NAA said that the change would have little or no

impact on minority ownership, or consolidation in general.

In a letter to the chairman Tuesday, NAA president Caroline

Little said the FCC proposal does not go far enough and that the rule should be

repealed in its entirety. "It makes no sense to continue to prohibit local

television stations that currently produce local news from investing in local

newspaper journalism," she said.

A number of past FCC chairs, Republican and Democrat, have

agreed the ban should go, but have pointed to pressure from Congress not to

lift it.

Little said that newspapers could hardly be considered

dominant players in the news business anymore.

"Google brought in more advertising revenue in the

first six months of this year than all printed daily and Sunday newspapers and

magazines in the United States combined," she said. "The online,

television and mobile app markets are teeming with new players, and newspapers

can no longer be seen as dominant."

She also took issue with suggestions the chairman had not

sought sufficient input on the changes. She pointed out that the initial

proposal to relax the rules was released months ago "after rounds of

comment and empirical, peer-review studies." That is the same point the

chairman's office has made in defending the decision to try and vote the item

by the end of the year, a deadline now pushed to at least early January after

the chairman agreed to extend comment on an associated biennial ownership

report.

As to the criticism by many minority groups that the item

does not sufficiently gauge the impact of the changes on minorities and women,

Little said there was absolutely no support for the claim. She said few

minority-owned TV stations would be eligible for cross-ownership because they

are in smaller markets. "Quite simply, the FCC's modest proposal would

have little to no impact on minority ownership."

Little said that the item was unlikely to lead to many new

mergers, which in its opinion was one of the item's drawbacks. "The

proposal would bar television/newspaper combinations outside the top 20 markets

and would not allow for combinations if the television station is ranked in the

top four in a market. This is unfortunate, as top-four television stations are

far more likely to produce local news and, therefore, are logical candidates to

invest in newspapers. Lower-ranked stations that produce no local news are less

likely to make investments in local journalism. In our view, the current proposal

does not go far enough to generate much-needed investment in local

journalism."

Genachowski and the other commissioners are all slated to

appear before the House Communications Subcommittee Wednesday, where they are

expected to be asked about the ownership vote and the criticism surrounding it.