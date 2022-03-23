‘My Brilliant Friend’ Gets Fourth and Final Season on HBO

HBO has ordered season four of My Brilliant Friend, which will be the final one for the drama. Season three began February 28. Season four will be based on the Elena Ferrante book The Story of the Lost Child.

My Brilliant Friend is the tale of Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life. She met Raffaella Cerullo, whom she calls Lila, in school in 1950. Set in a dangerous Naples, their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives and explores the mystery of Elena’s BFF.

Saverio Costanzo created the series, an HBO-Rai production that films in Italy.

“When we decided to bring Elena Ferrante’s masterpiece Neapolitan Novels to the screen, we knew Elena and Lila’s story had to be told in its entirety,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO Programming. “It’s both thrilling and bittersweet to embark on this fourth and final season. We’re deeply grateful to the entire creative team led by Saverio Costanzo and Lorenzo Mieli, and to our season three director Daniele Luchetti. We look forward to completing the quartet and know The Story of the Lost Child will bring the series to a close with the same heart, intimacy and epic storytelling that has defined Elena and Lila’s journey from the beginning.”

Author Ferrante works on the screenplays. ■