MVPDs: Specific Gannett/Belo Spin-Offs Are Not In Public Interest

MVPDs seeking to block the spin-off TV

station sales in the Gannett/Belo merger told the FCC Tuesday that higher prices and blackouts are

transaction-specific harms that the FCC can and should address.

That came from the

American Cable Association, Time Warner Cable and DirecTV in reply comments on

their petition to deny or condition the deal on disallowing coordinated retrans

negotiations.

There are stations

in five markets--Phoenix; Louisville, Ky.; Tucson; Portland, Ore.; and St. Louis--that would violate

the FCC's newspaper/broadcast crossownership and local ownership cap rules if

Gannett were not turning around and selling them to operating companies headed

by former Belo group chief Jack Sander, and Ben Tucker, former head of the

Fisher station group.

ACA and company

argue that Gannett's plans to spin off, but still provide some services to, those

stations is not in the public interest and should not be allowed. "The

Applicants' efforts to sanitize the anticompetitive conduct at issue by

referring to Gannett as a mere "negotiating agent" doesn't cut it, the

MVPDs argue, pointing to FCC analysis that coordinated negotiations among more

than one top four station increases prices.

In their response to

the petition, Gannett and Belo had argued that the spin-offs were within FCC

rules and that the MVPDs were trying to hold a referendum on those rules and

coordinated retransmission consent negotiations via the FCC's deal review

process, a referendum they said belonged in the FCC's still-open retransproceeding.

But ACA and company

said they were not looking beyond the deal. Instead, they said, the

broadcasters were "seek[ing] to avoid scrutiny of their anticompetitive

agreements to coordinate retransmission consent negotiations by manufacturing

procedural objections to the Petition."

ACA says they are

not asking the FCC to address the broader issue of retrans reform, which they

acknowledge will be necessary for comprehensive reform. But that is a separate

issue from whether these specific Gannett/Belo station transfers are in the

public interest. "The sharing agreements at issue threaten concrete,

transaction-specific harms, as coordinated retransmission consent negotiations

between and among Gannett, Sander, and Tucker would harm competition and

consumers," they say.