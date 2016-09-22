MVPDs Slammed In Public Knowledge Video

Public Knowledge has posted a slick, consumer-targeted, YouTube video to drum up public support for the FCC's set-top plan, hammering MVPDs hard in the process.

The video, which says was published Sept. 21, had 82 views at press time.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has gotten lots of pushback on the apps-based proposal from both Democrats and Republicans, Unions and studios, MVPDs and others. But some of those have also said they supported promoting set-top competition and the FCC's effort to do so.

The video is in color, but paints a black and white picture. "For decades, Big Cable has forced you to rent a set-top box," says the announcer. "It's a monopoly; it's against the law; and, it's expensive...Tell the FCC and Congress to 'Unlock the Box."

It also brands MVPDs gatekeepers blocking consumers from accessing over-the-top content and shutting minority programmers out of cable.

Public Knowledge has been pushing hard on Capitol Hill and at the FCC for the proposal. Public Knowledge President Gene Kimmelman sounded upbeat about the prospects for the item and the "productive" conversations at the FCC among stakeholders he told B&C he thought could lead to a successful result.