Music Industry Group Creates Net Neutrality Website

The Future of Music Coalition is collecting network neutrality shout-outs from musicians, including R.E.M., Pearl Jam, Dead Presidents, and others on a new Web site.

The group has long supported codifying network neutrality principles ( it launched Rock the Net in 2007). The FCC's Democratic majority is proposing to do just that in a proposed rulemaking launched in October.

In addition to collecting the comments, the site's goal is to pass those along to the FCC as comments filed in that network neutrality proceeding (comments are due Jan. 14 and replies March 5).