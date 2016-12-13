Music Groups to Trump: Computer Companies Can Do Better

In advance of President-elect Donald Trump's planned meeting with computer/tech company leaders Wednesday, music licensing organizations, unions and others whose livelihoods depend on getting compensated for their content, called on Trump to press upon those companies the importance of better preventing illegal access to music and paying a fair market price for legal play.

In a letter to the President-elect dated Dec. 13, the groups, which include SAG-AFTRA, ASCAP and BMI, gave Trump shout outs for his support of intellectual and private property rights and wanted to make sure he was on the same page in meetings with Google and Apple and others.

"As partners, many in the technology and corporate community should be commended for doing their part to help value creators and their content," said the groups. "Some have developed systems to promote a healthy market for music and deter theft. However, much more needs to be done. Search engines, user upload content platforms, hosting companies, and domain name registrars and registries should follow others’ example to effectively stop theft and assure fair payment."

They said that "Surely the world’s most sophisticated technology corporations," which would include the nine-plus participating in the Trump tech meeting, can do a better job of preventing illegal access and paying free-market prices for content.