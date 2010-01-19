Murphy Returns to ACLU as Director of D.C. Legislative Office
Laura Murphy has returned to the American Civil Liberties
Union as director of its D.C. legislative office.
Murphy headed the office for a dozen years before exiting in
2005 to launch her own government relations firm, Laura Murphy &
Associates.
Caroline Fredrickson had been director before exiting in
July to join the American Constitution Society. In the interim, ACLU's chief
legislative and policy counsel, Michael Macleod-Ball, has been acting director.
Muprhy starts in early February.
