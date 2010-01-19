Murphy Returns to ACLU as Director of D.C. Legislative Office

Laura Murphy has returned to the American Civil Liberties

Union as director of its D.C. legislative office.

Murphy headed the office for a dozen years before exiting in

2005 to launch her own government relations firm, Laura Murphy &

Associates.

Caroline Fredrickson had been director before exiting in

July to join the American Constitution Society. In the interim, ACLU's chief

legislative and policy counsel, Michael Macleod-Ball, has been acting director.

Muprhy starts in early February.