Murdoch, McSlarrow Saluted By Media Institute

News Corp.

Chairman Rupert Murdoch and National Cable & Telecommunications

Association President Kyle McSlarrow will share top honors at the Media

Institute's 19th annual Friends and Benefactors Banquet

Oct. 6 in Washington.

Murdoch will

receive the American Horizon Award, which is for "visionary leadership

in promoting the vitality and independence of the media industry."

McSlarrow, will receive the Freedom of Speech

Award for his and the association's efforts to promote National Freedom

of Speech Week, which this year is Oct. 18-24.

The

Institute is a First Amendment and policy think tank supported by major

media companes. Freedom of Speech Week was launched by the Institute in

2005 in conjunction with the National Association

of Broadcasters Education Foundation to promote support for free

expression through community events, awards competitions, seminars,

campus events, and encouraging individual expressions as simple as

posting an online comment, applying a bumper sticker or

writing a letter to the editor.