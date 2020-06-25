MTV Renews ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ For Fourth Season
MTV has renewed its reality series Jersey Shore Family Vacation for a fourth season, the network said Thursday.
The series, a spinoff of the network’s popular series Jersey Shore, finished its third season on a ratings high, drawing 1.7 million viewers on a Nielsen Live+3 basis for its June 18 season finale. The show also performed well among young viewers, posting a 9% increase season to season among adults 18-34.
The news comes as MTV recently launched two Thursday primetime unscripted series, Double Shot at Love and Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.
