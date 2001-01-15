MTV Performance Pays Tribute to its Own Show
Building on its success with music event shows, MTV is rolling out an annual event series paying tribute to its own. Janet Jackson will be the star of the inaugural episode of mtvICON, which will combine storytelling elements of Behind the Music
with performances by the featured artists and others. Taping at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., will begin March 10.
