MTV names Graden prez
Veteran MTV Networks programmer Brian Graden has been upped to president
of entertainment for MTV: Music Television, MTV2 and MTV.com.
Graden most recently was MTV's and MTV2's president of programming.
In his expanded new role, Graden will oversee news, talent and artist
relations, scheduling, series development, production and animation.
He joined MTV in 1997 as executive vice president of
programming.
