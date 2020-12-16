MTV Gives ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Dec. 13.

On the strength of 261.9 million TV ad impressions, an MTV promo for reality competition The Challenge: Double Agents takes first place. The network also grabs third to promote Deliciousness.

Last week’s chart-topper, Freeform’s promo for its continuing 25 Days of Christmas movie marathon, slips to second, while HGTV gives some love to Celebrity IOU in fourth. Closing out the chart: Fox, the sole traditional broadcaster in the mix, hypes College Football.

Notably, the HGTV spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (116) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 261,862,496

Interruption Rate: 3.44%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,654,790

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $364,346

2) 25 Days of Christmas, Freeform

Impressions: 208,173,703

Interruption Rate: 2.02%

Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,483,902

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $4,821

3) Deliciousness, MTV

Impressions: 207,889,923

Interruption Rate: 2.85%

Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,278,522

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $83,722

4) Celebrity IOU, HGTV

Impressions: 207,436,646

Interruption Rate: 1.32%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $873,515

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $137,032

Impressions: 196,874,296

Interruption Rate: 1.66%

Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,808,375

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $137,032

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).