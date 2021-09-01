MTV Gives the 2021 VMAs TV's Biggest Promo Push

Lady Gaga accepts the Best Collaboration award for "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through Aug. 29.

An MTV promo for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards — set to air Sunday, Sept. 12 — tops our ranking.

For the second week in a row, cable networks make a clean sweep, crowding traditional broadcasters out of the top five. TLC hypes 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in second place, Hallmark Channel serves up a slice of Sweet Pecan Summer in third, HGTV builds excitement for Cheap Old Houses in fourth, and Discovery closes out the ranking with a plug for Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune in fifth.

Notably, the TLC spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (111), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV

Impressions: 250,265,546

Interruption Rate: 3.02=3%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $927,062

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $11,794

Impressions: 171,483,285

Interruption Rate: 1.21%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $475,137

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $126,657

3) Sweet Pecan Summer, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 158,253,452

Interruption Rate: 6.28%

Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $793,976

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Cheap Old Houses, HGTV

Impressions: 151,754,767

Interruption Rate: 1.29%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $459,741

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: 145,565,868

Interruption Rate: 1.45%

Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $284,440

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $207,054

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).