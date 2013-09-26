MSNBC's Wagner To Kick Off WICT's Leadership Conference

Women in Cable & Telecommunications (WICT) said Thursday it had snagged MSNBC's Alex Wagner (host of NOW With Alex Wagner) to open its 2013 annual conference in New York on Oct. 7.

Wagner will share the show-opening duties with Comcast executive VP David Cohen, who will talk about policies to promote diversity and inclusion.

The WICT conference, at the New York Marriott Marquis hotel, is being held in association with Cable Diversity Week. WICT's Leadership Conference is the traditional kick-off to the week long recognition of the importance of diversity to the telecommunications industry.