MRC Buys Rights to Kids’ Character ‘Eloise’

MRC said it bought film, television, live stage and related ancillary rights to the Eloise children’s books written by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight.

The studio said it will work closely with Handmade Films, the Thompson estate, Knight and publisher Simon & Schuster to develop the property.

As streamers spend billions to add original content to their platforms, kids programming is one of the genres subscribers appear to be interested in.

“We are honored to be entrusted with bringing Kay Thompson and Hilary Knight’s beloved Eloise to life for a new generation of children, as well as all her ardent admirers throughout the years,” said MRC Film co-presidents Brye Adler, Jonathan Golfman and MRC Television president Elise Henderson. “We are thrilled to be once again partnering with Handmade and cannot wait to see what mishaps and adventures Eloise gets herself into.”

Handmade Films’ Trudi Francis will serve as an executive producer on all productions.

Eloise, first published in 1955, is about a child living in the Plaza hotel in New York with her dog Weenie and turtle Skiperdee.

“Eloise is a beloved, multi-generational little girl who has had over 60 years of great fun and adventures,” said Francis. “We are very proud to have been involved with Eloise since 2003, working with the late Kay Thompson’s family, Hilary, the team at Simon & Schuster and Stephen Miller at The Plaza Hotel. We have always ensured we respect the fond memories of existing fans, and now look forward to introducing her to a whole new generation, with our friends at MRC, with whom we are delighted to be working with again on a project very dear to us.”