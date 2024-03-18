MrBeast Tries Another Platform With Game Show on Prime

Prime Video has ordered Beast Games, a series based on a YouTube show from MrBeast. It will see 1,000 contestants compete for a $5 million jackpot. Prime Video calls it the biggest single prize in TV history.

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, will host and executive produce.

“MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said. “We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”

MrBeast has 245 million subscribers on YouTube, tops on the platform.

“When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said. “We’d like to thank [Spotter founder and CEO] Aaron DeBevoise, [Spotter president] Nic Paul, and the Spotter team for the introduction and kickstarting this journey for us.”

Prime Video says of MrBeast, “His content entertains and inspires millions through never-before-seen viral spectacles, highly engaging challenges and massive giveaways, including millions of dollars in food and supplies for those in need.”

Donaldson is the founder of snack brand Feastables.

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” MrBeast said. “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”